Mondesi is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Giants, the Kansas City Star's Rustin Dodd reports.

Mondesi has provided fantasy owners with five steals and one home run in 41 plate appearances, but his .114/.162/.200 slash line leaves a lot to be desired. He will be spared the task of facing tough lefty Madison Bumgarner in this contest, with Whit Merrifield starting at the keystone and hitting sixth.