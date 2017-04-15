Royals' Raul Mondesi: Receives support from Royals GM
Despite Mondesi's slow start in 2017, Royals general manager Dayton Moore said he believes the young second baseman gives the team its best chance to win right now, Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star reports.
After a somewhat surprising victory in spring's position battle against Whit Merrifield, Mondesi doesn't look much like a major leaguer so far in the regular season. Through nine games and 30 plate appearances, the 21-year-old is slashing .148/.179/.259 with nine strikeouts. Meanwhile, down on the farm in Omaha, Merrifield is manhandling Triple-A pitchers to the tune of .364/.400/.864 with three home runs through six games. Mondesi has the support of Royals management, and there's no challenging that he's the face of the future. However, something has to give if the trends of Mondesi and Merrifield continue as it.
More News
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Occupying ninth spot in order•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Claims job at second base•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Swipes three bases Sunday•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Returns to lineup following back injury•
-
Royals' Raul Mondesi: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...