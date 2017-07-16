Royals' Raul Mondesi: Still nursing sore back
Mondesi hasn't played in a game for Triple-A Omaha since July 9 due to a sore back, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Mondesi hasn't missed extensive action with his absence partially corresponding with the Pacific Coast League All-Star break, and it appears a long-term stay on the disabled list is off the table, as the Royals are viewing him as day-to-day. The 21-year-old failed to impress earlier this season as the Royals' everyday shortstop, but has shined since heading back to the minors, batting .316/.346/.544 with 30 extra-base hits and 18 steals for the Triple-A club.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...