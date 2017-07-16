Mondesi hasn't played in a game for Triple-A Omaha since July 9 due to a sore back, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Mondesi hasn't missed extensive action with his absence partially corresponding with the Pacific Coast League All-Star break, and it appears a long-term stay on the disabled list is off the table, as the Royals are viewing him as day-to-day. The 21-year-old failed to impress earlier this season as the Royals' everyday shortstop, but has shined since heading back to the minors, batting .316/.346/.544 with 30 extra-base hits and 18 steals for the Triple-A club.