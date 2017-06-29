Royals' Salvador Perez: Crushes 16th homer Wednesday
Perez went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.
He's putting the finishing touches on a monster June that's seen Perez hit .359 (28-for-78) with five homers, 13 runs and 18 RBI in 21 games. The 27-year-old now has an .857 OPS that's more than 100 points better than his previous best for a full season, and if he can avoid wearing down in the second half he's poised for a career year.
