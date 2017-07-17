Royals' Salvador Perez: Getting more rest in 2017
Perez will continue getting more defensive rest than he has in previous seasons in an effort to avoid a late-season offensive slump, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Perez is on pace to catch 1,083 innings in 2017, his fewest since dealing with a knee injury in 2012. With the Royals now thinking a playoff berth is possible, manager Ned Yost wants to ensure Perez's bat is not suffering down the stretch -- like it has in recent years -- due to the stress of catching. "It takes a wear and tear," Yost said of the position. "Especially somebody that's as big and physical as he is. There's benefits to just trying to keep him fresh." Luckily for owners of the 27-year-old, Perez has already logged a career-high 10 starts as the DH, so it doesn't appear his plate appearances will suffer much.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers in win over Mariners•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Makes history with ASG vote•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Sitting out nightcap Saturday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Crushes 16th homer Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...