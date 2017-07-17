Royals' Salvador Perez: Getting more rest in 2017

Perez will continue getting more defensive rest than he has in previous seasons in an effort to avoid a late-season offensive slump, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Perez is on pace to catch 1,083 innings in 2017, his fewest since dealing with a knee injury in 2012. With the Royals now thinking a playoff berth is possible, manager Ned Yost wants to ensure Perez's bat is not suffering down the stretch -- like it has in recent years -- due to the stress of catching. "It takes a wear and tear," Yost said of the position. "Especially somebody that's as big and physical as he is. There's benefits to just trying to keep him fresh." Luckily for owners of the 27-year-old, Perez has already logged a career-high 10 starts as the DH, so it doesn't appear his plate appearances will suffer much.