Royals' Salvador Perez: Hammers fifth homer

Perez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his fifth of the year, and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Angels.

Perez's sixth-inning blast tied him with Houston's George Spring for the AL lead in home runs. Furthermore, the seventh-year catcher has reached base safely in all 10 of his games so far. Perez appears well on his way to a third straight season of 20-plus long balls.