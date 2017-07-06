Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers in win over Mariners

Perez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning of Wednesday's win over Seattle.

The backstop has been a go-to fantasy asset for years, but 2017 might prove to be his best season. He's sporting a rock-solid .288/.318/.528 slash line with 17 homers, 55 RBI and 36 runs, and his 301 plate appearances lead all catchers. Perez shouldn't have any trouble remaining a high-end contributor moving forward, either.