Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers in win over Mariners
Perez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning of Wednesday's win over Seattle.
The backstop has been a go-to fantasy asset for years, but 2017 might prove to be his best season. He's sporting a rock-solid .288/.318/.528 slash line with 17 homers, 55 RBI and 36 runs, and his 301 plate appearances lead all catchers. Perez shouldn't have any trouble remaining a high-end contributor moving forward, either.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Makes history with ASG vote•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Sitting out nightcap Saturday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Crushes 16th homer Wednesday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Hits timely grand slam•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Dealing with side issue•
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...