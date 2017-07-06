Royals' Salvador Perez: Makes history with ASG vote
Perez has been selected for his fifth All-Star Game, and he'll suit up as the AL's starting catcher for the fourth straight season.
Per ESPN.com, Perez will become the first AL catcher to start four consecutive All-Star Games since Hall of Famer Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez. Furthermore, only one time has a Royal been the game's starting catcher (Darrell Porter in 1979) before this run, and Perez joins George Brett as the organization's only players to start consecutive Midsummer Classics. Entering Wednesday, the veteran backstop was slashing .290/.320/.523 through 76 games. His 16 home runs and 53 RBI are most among all MLB catchers. In his seventh big-league season at age 27, Perez is on pace to shatter career-best marks in a handful of categories.
