Royals' Salvador Perez: Out of lineup Sunday
Perez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Perez will be granted a well-earned day off after starting each of the Royals' past six games. During that stretch, the 27-year-old went 7-for-25 with two home runs and seven RBI. Drew Butera will take over behind the plate, batting eighth.
