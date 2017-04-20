Royals' Salvador Perez: Reaches base three times Wednesday
Perez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and one walk in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Madison Bumgarner and the Giants.
The catcher's fourth multi-hit effort of the year boosted his average to .302. Through 14 games, Perez's 16 hits are second-best on the club, and his five homers are tied for the team lead. Barring injury, Perez should be among the best at his position in 2017.
