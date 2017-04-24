Royals' Salvador Perez: Rejoins lineup Monday

Perez (neck) will catch and bat fifth in the order Monday against the White Sox, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Royals held Perez out of the last two games while he battled a stiff neck, but the team never felt he was at risk of landing on the disabled list. The couple days off were all Perez needed to get over the issue, so he should be in line for a full slate of starts behind the plate this week.