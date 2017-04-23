Royals' Salvador Perez: Remains out Sunday
Perez (neck) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Perez is still battling some neck stiffness that resulted in him being scratched ahead of Saturday's game, so manager Ned Yost will give the backstop a second consecutive day off with the hope that it helps remedy the issue. According to Dodd, Yost noted that Perez was showing improvement Sunday, so it doesn't seem as though the Royals are concerned that Perez will require a trip to the disabled list.
