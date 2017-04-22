Royals' Salvador Perez: Scratched from lineup Saturday
Perez was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Rangers with a stiff neck, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.
News regarding the severity of the ailment should be available in the near future, but consider Perez day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against Texas. With Perez sitting out, Drew Butera will get the nod to start behind the plate.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Reaches base three times Wednesday•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Hammers fifth homer•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Home run streak hits four games•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Goes deep in third straight game•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Homers Thursday against Twins•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Returns to action•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...