Royals' Salvador Perez: Sitting out nightcap Saturday

Perez is out of the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez caught all nine innings in the first game, going 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run, and has started the last 10 games, so he'll take the evening off. The 27-year-old slashed .345/.360/.631 in June and appears well on his way to a fifth consecutive All-Star nod. Drew Butera will start in his place.