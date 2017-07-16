Play

Royals' Salvador Perez: Takes seat Sunday

Perez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.

After participating in the All-Star Game and going 0-for-8 while starting behind the plate in the first two games of the series, Perez will receive a breather Sunday. Drew Butera spells him behind the plate, catching for starting pitcher Ian Kennedy.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast