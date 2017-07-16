Royals' Salvador Perez: Takes seat Sunday
Perez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.
After participating in the All-Star Game and going 0-for-8 while starting behind the plate in the first two games of the series, Perez will receive a breather Sunday. Drew Butera spells him behind the plate, catching for starting pitcher Ian Kennedy.
