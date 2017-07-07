Selman was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed reliever replaced one of the organization's top prospects, Josh Staumont, after the latter struggled through 16 starts at Triple-A. Selman cruised to a 2.97 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while holding Double-A opponents to a paltry .156 BAA. A second-round draft pick by the Royals in 2012, Selman has impressed the coaching staff since spring training. Although he's headed in the right direction, the 26-year-old doesn't project to hold much fantasy value as a middle reliever -- that's assuming he clears the final hurdle to MLB at some point.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast