Royals' Sam Selman: Jumps up to Triple-A
Selman was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The left-handed reliever replaced one of the organization's top prospects, Josh Staumont, after the latter struggled through 16 starts at Triple-A. Selman cruised to a 2.97 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while holding Double-A opponents to a paltry .156 BAA. A second-round draft pick by the Royals in 2012, Selman has impressed the coaching staff since spring training. Although he's headed in the right direction, the 26-year-old doesn't project to hold much fantasy value as a middle reliever -- that's assuming he clears the final hurdle to MLB at some point.
More News
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...