Selman was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The left-handed reliever replaced one of the organization's top prospects, Josh Staumont, after the latter struggled through 16 starts at Triple-A. Selman cruised to a 2.97 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while holding Double-A opponents to a paltry .156 BAA. A second-round draft pick by the Royals in 2012, Selman has impressed the coaching staff since spring training. Although he's headed in the right direction, the 26-year-old doesn't project to hold much fantasy value as a middle reliever -- that's assuming he clears the final hurdle to MLB at some point.