Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

After optioning Matt Strahm back to Omaha, the Royals needed bullpen depth, which is just what Alexander can provide. The 27-year-old hasn't allowed a run in two minor league appearances thus far, so he'll look to carry that success into a middle-relief role in Kansas City.

