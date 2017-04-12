Royals' Scott Alexander: Called up to big leagues
Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
After optioning Matt Strahm back to Omaha, the Royals needed bullpen depth, which is just what Alexander can provide. The 27-year-old hasn't allowed a run in two minor league appearances thus far, so he'll look to carry that success into a middle-relief role in Kansas City.
More News
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Shipped to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Holding down sub-2.00 ERA in spring training•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Recalled from Triple-A Omaha•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Sees less time after struggles•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Recalled by Royals•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...