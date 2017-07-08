Royals' Scott Alexander: Increasing role in bullpen
Alexander has a 1.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 27 strikeouts across 33.1 innings this season.
The left-hander has seen higher leverage situations since coming off the disabled list in early June, but has only recorded two holds. Alexander will often stretch beyond an inning for the Royals, and has done so in 14 of his 22 appearances this season. The 27-year-old could see more high pressure situations, but is unlikely to unseat Mike Minor as Kansas City's top left-handed option out of the bullpen.
