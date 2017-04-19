Royals' Scott Alexander: Tagged with loss Tuesday
Alexander took the loss Tuesday against the Giants after giving up a run on three hits and one walk over the final two frames of the 11-inning affair.
Alexander struck out three of the first five hitters he faced, but with two outs and nobody on base in the top of the 11th inning, the southpaw surrendered back-to-back hits -- a double and an RBI single -- that made the difference. The 27-year-old has logged multiple innings in both of his appearances this season, and should continue filling a long-relief role as long as he remains with the MLB club.
More News
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Called up to big leagues•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Shipped to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Holding down sub-2.00 ERA in spring training•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Recalled from Triple-A Omaha•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Sees less time after struggles•
-
Royals' Scott Alexander: Recalled by Royals•
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.