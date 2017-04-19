Alexander took the loss Tuesday against the Giants after giving up a run on three hits and one walk over the final two frames of the 11-inning affair.

Alexander struck out three of the first five hitters he faced, but with two outs and nobody on base in the top of the 11th inning, the southpaw surrendered back-to-back hits -- a double and an RBI single -- that made the difference. The 27-year-old has logged multiple innings in both of his appearances this season, and should continue filling a long-relief role as long as he remains with the MLB club.