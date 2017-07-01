Maness was designated for assignment Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster for Luke Farrell, who is pitching the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, the team DFA'd Maness prior to the first pitch. In just eight appearances with the big-league team in 2017, Maness recorded a 3.72 ERA with a 1.86 WHIP and just four strikeouts.