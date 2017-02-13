Maness signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Maness' contract includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where he'll have an opportunity to audition for a bullpen spot. The right-hander, who underwent an alternative procedure to Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow last August, is said to be at full strength, though the Royals may look to monitor his workload carefully during the spring. Maness turned in a 3.41 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 31.2 innings with the Cardinals in 2016.