Royals' Travis Wood: Early-season woes piling up
Wood (0-1) was tagged with the loss Thursday after surrendering a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning against the Rangers.
Coming off a career-best campaign in 2016 with the Cubs, his first season as a full-time reliever, Wood has struggled mightily in the early goings of 2017. Through seven appearances and 4.2 innings, the right-hander has forfeited seven earned runs on six hits and six walks (13.50 ERA and 2.57 WHIP).
