Wood (0-1) was tagged with the loss Thursday after surrendering a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 13th inning against the Rangers.

Coming off a career-best campaign in 2016 with the Cubs, his first season as a full-time reliever, Wood has struggled mightily in the early goings of 2017. Through seven appearances and 4.2 innings, the right-hander has forfeited seven earned runs on six hits and six walks (13.50 ERA and 2.57 WHIP).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories