Royals' Travis Wood: Fires four innings in spot start
Wood allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three batters through four innings during Sunday's win over Minnesota. He didn't factor into the decision.
The veteran lefty has plenty of rotation experience, but this was his first start since the 2015 campaign. He sports an underwhelming 6.06 ERA and 1.81 WHIP for the year, and Wood will likely remain a desperation fantasy option regardless of his role with the Royals.
