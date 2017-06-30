Royals' Travis Wood: In line for Sunday start
Wood is the leading candidate to start Sunday's game against the Twins, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.
Wood's status for Sunday hinges on what happens over the course of Saturday's doubleheader. If either Luke Farrell or Jason Hammel have a short outing, Wood could be called upon in long relief, which would take him out of the running for a spot start in the series finale. Still, if Wood does start Sunday, it'd likely be a short outing given that he hasn't started a game this season and hasn't gone more than 3.0 innings in any of his relief appearances in 2017.
