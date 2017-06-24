Wood has allowed zero runs and four hits over his last 8.1 innings of work.

It's the first time this season the 30-year-old has gone more than two consecutive appearances without giving up a run. There's still plenty of work to do as Wood has a 6.51 ERA and 1.84 WHIP for the season, but his work in June is certainly a step in the right direction. Wood has already allowed the same number of earned runs (20) as he did with the Cubs last season, despite having pitched 33.1 fewer innings.