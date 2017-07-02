Royals' Travis Wood: Will make spot start Sunday
Wood will start Sunday's game against the Twins.
The lefty will be making his first start since 2015 with the Cubs after Saturday's doubleheader left the Royals will a dearth of alternative options for spot starts. Though Wood is well rested after having made his last appearance June 25, he hasn't covered more than three innings in a game this season, so he'll likely face some sort of pitch limit Sunday. It's expected that Wood will transition back to a long-relief role following the start.
