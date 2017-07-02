Wood will start Sunday's game against the Twins.

The lefty will be making his first start since 2015 with the Cubs after Saturday's doubleheader left the Royals will a dearth of alternative options for spot starts. Though Wood is well rested after having made his last appearance June 25, he hasn't covered more than three innings in a game this season, so he'll likely face some sort of pitch limit Sunday. It's expected that Wood will transition back to a long-relief role following the start.