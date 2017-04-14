Royals' Whit Merrifield: Crushing Triple-A pitching
Merrifield is hitting .364/.400/.864 through 22 at-bats over six games with Triple-A Omaha.
One of the more surprising decisions across all of MLB this spring was the Royals choice to roster Raul Mondesi over Merrifield. The former is currently slashing .148/.179/.259 through 30 plate appearances in the big leagues while the latter tears up minor-league pitchers. It's tough to gauge where the organization stands on this one considering Merrifield would likely improve the Royals offense, but Mondesi is a big part of the club's future plans. If Merrifield continues to destroy Triple-A arms, the team might have no choice but to bring him up and find a place for the 28-year-old to play.
