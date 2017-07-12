Royals' Whit Merrifield: Enjoys strong first half
Merrifield hit .281 with a .768 OPS, seven home runs and 14 stolen bases through 70 first-half games.
Merrifield was passed over for an Opening Day roster spot, but it only a couple of weeks before he locked down the big-league gig for good. The sophomore has cut his strikeout rate by nearly eight percent from last year while positing an impressive .168 ISO. His 14 swipes are second in the AL only to Jose Altuve, but Merrifield's 93.3 percent success rate on the base paths is best among all MLB players with at least five steals.
