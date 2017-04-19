Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers in 2017 debut Tuesday
Merrifield got the start in right field Tuesday and hit eighth, going 2-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in a 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Giants.
With Jorge Soler (oblique) still on the mend, Merrifield could find a regular home in right field in the short term. Raul Mondesi is slashing just .114/1.62/.200 through 13 games, though, so second base could be where Merrifield sees most of his playing time before the season is over.
