Merrifield got the start in right field Tuesday and hit eighth, going 2-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in a 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

With Jorge Soler (oblique) still on the mend, Merrifield could find a regular home in right field in the short term. Raul Mondesi is slashing just .114/1.62/.200 through 13 games, though, so second base could be where Merrifield sees most of his playing time before the season is over.

