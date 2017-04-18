Merrifield was recalled by the Royals on Tuesday, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Merrifield was recalled as a corresponding roster move after optioning Jake Junis to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday. The Royals will waste no time getting Merrifield at-bats, as it was also reported that he'll get the start Tuesday, though the Royals haven't confirmed that yet. The 28-year-old was off to a hot start at Triple-A, going 14-for-34 (.412) with three homers and nine RBI, and could gradually take at-bats from Raul Mondesi if he's able to carry that production to the big leagues.