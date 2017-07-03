Royals' Whit Merrifield: Swipes three bags
Merrifield went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI, three stolen bases and a run scored during Sunday's win over Minnesota.
The second baseman is turning in a strong fantasy campaign with a .286/.323/.452 slash line, six home runs, 31 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 28 runs. Merrifield is tilting the scales across all categories, and Kansas City is 16-9 since he moved into the leadoff spot in early June.
