Royals' Yordano Ventura: Dies in car acccident

Ventura died in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic, the Kansas City Star reports.

A sad day for the Royals and all of baseball. One of the stars of the 2015 World Championship team, Ventura was just 25 and had been with the Royals since 2013.

