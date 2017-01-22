Royals' Yordano Ventura: Dies in car accident
Ventura died in a car accident in his native Dominican Republic, the Kansas City Star reports.
A sad day for the Royals and all of baseball. One of the stars of the 2015 World Championship team, Ventura was just 25 and had been with the Royals since 2013.
More News
-
Royals' Yordano Ventura: Confirmed as Friday's starter•
-
Royals' Yordano Ventura: Listed as Friday's starter•
-
Royals' Yordano Ventura: Leaves game with back injury•
-
Royals' Yordano Ventura: Leaves game with apparent injury•
-
Royals' Yordano Ventura: Tosses complete game in win over White Sox•
-
Royals' Yordano Ventura: Allows five runs for second straight start•