De La Rosa (elbow) agreed to a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, the Arizona Republic reports.

De La Rosa and the Diamondbacks parted ways via a nontender in early December, but the veteran will now rejoin the organization in hopes of working his way into a bullpen role out of spring training. De La Rosa, who missed significant time last season due to elbow problems, underwent stem cell therapy in September, but his health will likely remain a significant concern into the spring. The right-hander closed last season with a 4.26 ERA and 1.243 WHIP across 50.2 total innings (10 starts).