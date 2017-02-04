According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Romo appears likely to sign with the Dodgers but it's not a done deal.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Romo and the Dodgers had come to an agreement. However, Heyman suggests a mystery team recently upped its bid for Romo's services and nothing's set in stone at the moment. Romo missed time with a forearm injury last season but fared well when on the mound, posting a 2.64 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 9.7 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9.