Maness has recovered from offseason elbow surgery and will throw for scouts on Feb. 6, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Maness underwent an alternative operation to Tommy John surgery last August, allowing him to be fully recovered by this season. The 28-year-old has been a consistent force for the St. Louis bullpen over the past four years and had a 3.41 ERA through 31.2 innings last season before going on the DL. Expect a team to take a chance on him heading into spring training.