Shane Victorino: Puts comeback on hold
Victorino has put plans to sign a minor league contract on hold after he had surgery to remove a cyst under his arm, the Boston Globe reports.
Victorino was released by the Cubs last May, but he had a minor league contract on the table. He never signed, and it looks even less likely now that he'll find any contract in the near future. We may have seen the last of Victorino in the big leagues.
More News
-
Shane Victorino: Released by Cubs•
-
Cubs' Shane Victorino: Assigned to Triple-A Iowa on Friday•
-
Cubs' Shane Victorino: Re-signs with Cubs•
-
Cubs' Shane Victorino: Released on Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Shane Victorino: Will stay in extended spring training•
-
Cubs' Shane Victorino: Won't make Cubs' Opening Day roster•