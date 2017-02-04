Ohtani (ankle) will not compete in next month's World Baseball Classic, MLB.com reports.

A right ankle injury suffered during the Japan Series in October led to Ohtani being ruled out as option to pitch in the WBC. Ohtani, a two-way player who posted a 1.004 OPS in the Japan Pacific League last season, was holding out hope that he could hit during the Classic but he will not be available in any capacity. "Originally I thought I was going to get better and I was trying to get ready," Ohtani said Friday. "But I couldn't." The new collective-bargaining agreement in Major League Baseball reduces the chances we'll see Ohtani in the States in the near future, but he could look to make a move after he turns 25.