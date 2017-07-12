Otani made his first start of the season Wednesday, but he struggled and gave up four runs in just 1.1 innings pitched for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The two-way Japanese star had virtually no command in his outing, as he managed to walk three batters while only firing 29 pitches prior to getting the hook. His velocity was solid, as his fastball consistently sat in the mid 90s, although he'll need to improve his control if he wants to create even more intrigue among major-league scouts.
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...