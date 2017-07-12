Otani made his first start of the season Wednesday, but he struggled and gave up four runs in just 1.1 innings pitched for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The two-way Japanese star had virtually no command in his outing, as he managed to walk three batters while only firing 29 pitches prior to getting the hook. His velocity was solid, as his fastball consistently sat in the mid 90s, although he'll need to improve his control if he wants to create even more intrigue among major-league scouts.