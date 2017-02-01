Otani has announced that he won't pitch for Japan in the WBC due to some soreness in his right ankle, The Miami Herald reports. "It would have been difficult in terms of getting ready in time. It's unfortunate but I won't be able to pitch in the WBC," Otani said Tuesday.

The next big star expected to eventually head to MLB, the 21-year-old Otani may still play for Japan, but only as a hitter after he slugged .322/.416/.588 with 22 home runs in 323 at-bats for the Japan Series-winning Nippon Ham Fighters. His true talent lies on the mound, though, as his 2016 performance included a 1.86 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 140 innings, as well as his third straight season with a K/9 rate north of 10.0.