Fife has been released by the Marlins and will sign a contract with Seibu in the Japanese NPB league, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Fife hasn't pitched in the majors since a brief stint with the Dodgers in 2014 and appears to have other aspirations after signing a minor-league contract with Miami this offseason. The 30-year-old has posted a 3.97 ERA over 12 starts with Triple-A New Orleans this year, but has racked up a noteworthy 52:18 K:BB.