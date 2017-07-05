Steve Delabar: Released by Indians
Delabar was released by the Indians on Wednesday.
Delabar hasn't played this season after incurring an 80-game suspension for violating the MiLB drug program, and it's becoming increasingly unlikely he'll get a chance to throw a pitch this year. The 33-year-old reliever appeared in seven games for the Reds last season, racking up a 6.75 ERA in eight innings, before signing a minor league contract with Cleveland in January.
Indians' Steve Delabar: Slapped with 80-game suspension•
Indians' Steve Delabar: Signs minor league deal with Indians•
Steve Delabar: Leaves Reds•
Reds' Steve Delabar: Outrighted to Triple-A Louisville•
Reds' Steve Delabar: Designated for assignment•
Reds' Steve Delabar: Walks five batters while recording one out•
