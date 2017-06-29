Avila went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.

Avila and Miguel Cabrera supplied all the offense for the struggling Tigers in this one with solo shots. Avila now has 11 home runs in just 159 at-bats (he had seven in 169 at-bats all of last season) to go along with an absurd 1.032 OPS, which would be a career best. The veteran is probably due for some regression, but the Tigers are giving him regular rest days against left-handed starters, which should keep him fresher and give him more advantageous matchups.