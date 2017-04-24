Tigers' Alex Avila: Homers again Sunday
Avila went 1-for-5 and hit a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Twins.
Avila has now played in 10 games this season and already blasted three home runs. That figure is even more impressive considering he didn't receive an at-bat in two of his 10 appearances. Obviously, this kind of power isn't sustainable, but Avila is worth a look while he's hot in daily leagues or deeper, two-catcher type leagues.
