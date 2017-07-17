Avila will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Royals, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Manager Brad Ausmus usually resists keeping Avila in the lineup against lefty pitchers, but the catcher will draw the start Monday due to his previous success against Royals southpaw Jason Vargas. In 16 career at-bats versus the left-hander, Avila has produced five hits, including two home runs.