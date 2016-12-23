Avila signed one-year, $2 million deal with the Tigers on Friday.

He is coming off an odd campaign with the White Sox, where he hit .213 and struck out 37.3 percent of the time, but was still an above-average hitter overall (104 wRC+) due to his 18.2 percent walk rate and subsequent .359 OBP. In leagues that count batting average, however, Avila has been a huge drain in recent years, and he does not hit for enough power to make up for that. He should serve as James McCann's backup in 2017.