Avila went 3-for-5 with a homer, a walk and three runs against the Mariners on Tuesday.

With that nice piece of the Tigers' 19-run outburst, Avila's now hitting a stunning .407 with four homers over his first 27 at-bats. That's new ground for the veteran backstop, who's started picking up work at first base this year; he started at first and hit sixth Tuesday. This outburst can't be ignored, but Avila should still be approached with caution because we haven't seen him do anything remotely like this since 2011.