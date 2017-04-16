Tigers' Alex Avila: Launches home run Sunday
Avila went 2-for-2 and blasted his second home run of the season in Sunday's win over the Indians. He also walked twice.
Avila took Carlos Carrasco deep in the second inning with a runner on to give Detroit all the offense it would need in a 4-1 win. Avila and primary Detroit catcher James McCann have combined to hit five home runs this season, giving the offense quite the boost. Avila will continue to get occasional starts when McCann rests, making him an option in daily leagues but off the radar for now in most season-long formats outside of deep AL-only games that start two catchers.
More News
-
Tigers' Alex Avila: Inks one-year deal with Tigers•
-
White Sox's Alex Avila: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
White Sox's Alex Avila: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Alex Avila: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Alex Avila: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Alex Avila: Activated from disabled list•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...