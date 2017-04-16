Avila went 2-for-2 and blasted his second home run of the season in Sunday's win over the Indians. He also walked twice.

Avila took Carlos Carrasco deep in the second inning with a runner on to give Detroit all the offense it would need in a 4-1 win. Avila and primary Detroit catcher James McCann have combined to hit five home runs this season, giving the offense quite the boost. Avila will continue to get occasional starts when McCann rests, making him an option in daily leagues but off the radar for now in most season-long formats outside of deep AL-only games that start two catchers.