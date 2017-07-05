Avila is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Chris McCosky of Detroit News reports.

After starting the past three games, Avila will take a seat for the third game of a four-game set against San Francisco. In his place, James McCann is set to take the duties behind the plate while batting eighth.

