Tigers' Alex Avila: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Avila is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Chris McCosky of Detroit News reports.
After starting the past three games, Avila will take a seat for the third game of a four-game set against San Francisco. In his place, James McCann is set to take the duties behind the plate while batting eighth.
