Tigers' Alex Avila: Out of Saturday's game one lineup
Avila is not in the lineup for game one of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland.
Avila will sit after starting the past two games behind the dish. With the doubleheader on tap for Detroit on Saturday, it was to be expected that the 30-year-old would sit one of the games, as he's likely to be back in the lineup for the second contest.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...