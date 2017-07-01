Avila is not in the lineup for game one of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland.

Avila will sit after starting the past two games behind the dish. With the doubleheader on tap for Detroit on Saturday, it was to be expected that the 30-year-old would sit one of the games, as he's likely to be back in the lineup for the second contest.

